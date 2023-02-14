More taxes to trigger panic among business community: MCCI

The president of Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the central organization of traders, provincial general secretary Zahir Shah has said that in view of the worst economic situation in the country, he has warned the rulers that if billions of rupees are owed to the people and businessmen due to the IMF. If more illegal taxes are imposed, they will start a protest movement across the country.

He has demanded from all the stakeholders, including the ruling circles, to give amnesty to the politicians and elites who looted the homeland to bring back the national wealth in foreign countries and to take loans from the IMF and the World Bank to the state of Pakistan. Instead of taking a loan from them, they should give them profit. Instead of imposing other taxes, including direct, income should be taxed, while businessmen are ready to contribute to economic prosperity by paying fixed taxes, the structured structure of FBR should be abolished and rearranged, he expressed these views. while talking to the media at Takhtbhai Press Club.

Zahir Shah said that the crisis of the economy of Pakistan, the fifth largest nuclear state in the world, is getting deeper day by day, the historic decline in the value of the rupee, while the dollar continues to fly and the rupee Depreciation further increases the volume of loans has been, the finance minister who was brought to control the economy and the dollar that he will come and the flight of the dollar will stop.

This did not happen at all. Putting an artificial cap on the dollar created a clear difference in the prices of the dollar in the interbank and open market. Despite the demand to remove the air cap, he remained stubborn and because of his stubbornness, the dollar reached historic levels. They have stood up and said that more than eight thousand containers are stuck at the ports and LCs are not opening and now 98% of the shipping companies are foreign.

They have threatened to stop operations in Pakistan. Questioning said that food items, petroleum products, machinery, agricultural medicines and other necessary things are imported and due to non-opening of LCs, industries have started closing down and millions of people are becoming unemployed. 57% tax collections. When the industries are closed, there will be no tax collection Not the cries of the industries, but due to the poor policies, every sector has been destroyed.

The crisis in the agricultural country has reached this point. Politicians have adopted abusive culture. It is not a matter of any one party. Every political party is focused on it and no one is ready to take the country’s problems seriously. Frivolous attitudes and violation of moral rights have destroyed the system has given.