AIOU to close MS/MPhil, PhD admissions tomorrow

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Monday announced that the admission for the first phase of spring semester 2023, BS, MS/MPhil and PhD level will close tomorrow (February 15), Whereas the last date of admission for Matric and Intermediate programs is February 21, 2023.

The AIOU has also announced the entry test schedule for MS/MPhil and PhD programs according to which these tests will be conducted in university’s academic complex from February 17-22, 2023. Moreover, the final examinations of matriculation, FA, FSc and I.Com programs of semester autumn 2022 will begin across the country from March 01 and will continue till April 03.

According to Controller Examinations, complete date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) while the Roll number slips are uploaded to students’ CMS portal and dispatched to the students at their addresses as well.

He informed that the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mehmood has directed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all possible facilities to the students during examinations.

He further informed that keeping in view the convenience of the students, the examination centers have been established across the country in easily approachable vicinities. Special teams will make surprise visits to the exam centers to eradicate the element of cheating, he said.