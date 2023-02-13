Mafia proposes, public disposes

Imran Khan is known for calling a spade by no other name but what it truly is: a spade. So, when he dubbed the coalition umbrella Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as a sinister mafia, he was quick to point out the illegal tactics in its arsenal against the higher judiciary.

In an exclusive conversation with the Daily Times, the former prime minister reiterated his resolve that he would stand by his demand for elections, come what may.

“We have crossed all t’s and dotted all i’s. Jail Bharo Tehreek is in full swing,” he said while adding that he would soon make an announcement.

Extremely relieved at seeing the honourable judiciary upholding the constitution in a recent verdict on polls in Punjab, he remarked, “The judges enjoy absolute confidence of the people of this country. We are all standing in their corner.”

But in the same breath, he expressed fears over the low balls that could still be played. Mr Khan claims to be a victim of such a nefarious agenda himself. Sitting at Zaman Park, he noted how General Retired Qamar Javed Bajwa had come out in the open about toppling his government. The PTI chairman did admit to having been taken by surprise at the casualty of his confessions. The “super king” was never answerable to anyone and his “superpowers” controlled the seemingly independent National Accountability Bureau. “I only stood to bear the blame for all that he did,” he asserted.

“The scheming has still not stopped and would not end even with my disqualification,” he added. Nawaz has conveyed the message: he wishes to see me in jail. Terming the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz’s statement against the judiciary as an onslaught on its independence, Mr Khan called on the nation to be prepared. “The ruling politicians are sharpening their pressure tactics to create hurdles in the rule of law.” He then made a reference to the storming of the top Pakistani court in 1997 and deplored, “such an attack had not occurred during a martial law but under a democratic setup.” He reminded the countrymen how the conscience of the honourable judges had been repeatedly targeted because of those who could not resist the seat of power.

“The court is the centre of hope for all of us,” he prayed. Only an unrelenting resolve to protect the constitution can prove to be our salvation.