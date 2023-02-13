PPP to hold consultation on skipping by-polls

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to hold a consultative meeting among its leaders regarding Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) advice of skipping by-elections for the National Assembly seats. According to a private news channel, the PPP would hold a consultative meeting with its candidates nominated in by-elections regarding the matter. The final decision whether to take part or skip the elections will be taken after holding the meeting with the candidates. It should be noted that a day earlier, PDM leaders had held a virtual meeting with the PPP leadership in which the advice of skipping the upcoming by-elections was suggested. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that by-elections will be held for 33 vacant seats on March 16 and 31 seats on March 19. The ECP maintained that it is bound to hold by-elections in 60 days. PDM advise PPP not to take part in by-elections On February 10, PDM leaders held a virtual meeting with the PPP leadership in which PDM leaders suggested that the latter should skip the upcoming by-polls. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, after the virtual meeting, presided over a consultative session with the senior parliamentary board and discussed the advice offered by the PDM.