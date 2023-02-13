Siraj blames PDM and PTI for economic woes

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq blamed on Sunday the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for economic woes. Sirajul Haq, speaking at a public gathering, bemoaned the country’s mounting debts. He lashed out at the rulers, saying, “These corrupt rulers had dragged the country into a quagmire.” He also blamed the rulers for “people not getting justice in the country.” He also expressed his concerns over “skyrocketing inflation,” saying, “Now the masses will not bear more inflation.”

Comparing the JI with other political parties, Sirajul Haq said, “All the political parties are facing corruption charges with the exception of the JI. The JI is the only political party in the country that has never been accused of corruption”. He appealed to his supporters to cast their votes to the JI in the upcoming elections. Earlier, the JI chief recalled a demand for snap elections, saying there was a dire need for them.

Addressing an anti-inflation march, Sirajul Haq said the masses were facing severe tension as they were deprived of the basic necessities of life. The prices of pulses, sugar, and vegetables were witnessing a skyrocketing hike. He lamented that, being an agricultural country, there was a flour shortage.

Taking a dig at his political opponents, he said, “Today the voters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were frustrated.” Speaking about the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Sirajul Haq said, “The previous and the incumbent governments made the masses slaves of the IMF.” Mr. Haq urged politicians to be clear about their intentions, saying, “If politicians work with pure intentions, all institutions will function properly.”