NSU community deeply saddened by the Türkiye earthquake

The entire nation, including the National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) community, is deeply saddened by the Türkiye tragic earthquake that has brought unprecedented losses.

Unfortunately, the timing of this calamity led to severe damage to lives and properties in Türkiye and Syria. During a meeting with Mr. FAZLI PUSKUL, Campus Director of Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges in the H-8 sector of Islamabad, the Vice Chancellor of the National Skills University Islamabad stated this. The school principal Ms. Zerfishan Adnan and several others were also present.

Director of the Pak-Turk Maarif Schools and Colleges thanked Vice Chancellor, NSU and accompanying students and employees for their visit at this challenging time. The vice chancellor and the entire team prayed for the people who lost their lives and wellbeing of the survivors. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar assured the Regional Director of the Pak-Turk Maarif International School and College that National Skills University Islamabad will make all efforts to stand with Türkiye at this time. Mr. PUSKUL also praised Pakistani government support to the Türkiye earthquake victims.