Certificate award ceremony held at MCCI

Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry an ISO9001:2015 certificate Award Ceremony was held at the office of (MCCI) on Thursday, which was presided by Zahir Shah, President of Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Laeeq Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Vertical Registrar, Miss Sofia Jamal Manager, Miss Hiba Noor Sales and Marketing Executive Team Leader, Members of the Executive Committee, Presidents, General Secretaries Markaz-e-Tanzeem Tajiran attended the event. President Zahir Shah informed the participant about the basic concept of certification is to certify the organizations that are providing services according to international standards.

Zahir Shah said that today it is a moment of happiness and pride for us that Mardan Chamber has become part of the list of those chambers of the country who are ISO certified which reflects that Mardan Chamber is actually providing quality services to the business community. Laeeq Khan said that Mardan Chamber of commerce and industry is providing quality services in true sense, which is proof of issuance of ISO certificate today.

The issuance of this certificate gives international recognition to the institutions in the true sense. Laeeq Khan further said that ISO has various standards in which pharmaceutical, industrial, quality services, foods are very popular. ISO certification helps a company or business a lot in the promotion. At the end of the ceremony, Laeeq Khan Chief Executive Officer presented the ISO certificate to Mardan Chamber President Zahir Shah, for which Zahir Shah expressed his thanks and gratitude.