Shadab Khan’s wedding festivities begin!

The preparations for the wedding of Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shadab Khan have kicked off. Videos of Shadab’s house are going viral on social media, claiming that his house has been decorated with fairy lights as celebrations have begun for his wedding.

On January 23, the leg-spinner tied the knot with former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter in a private nikah ceremony. Amid the celebrations, some pictures have been shared on an Instagram story by Samiya Khan, wife of national cricketer Hasan Ali, which provided hints regarding Shadab Khan’s wedding preparations. In a picture shared on her Instagram story, Samya posted a picture of herself dressed up, and accompanied it with a hashtag, which read “#ShadabMehndi”.

Earlier, Samya posted a picture with Shadab Khan and wrote “wedding bells”. The last two months have been proven to be wedding season for Pakistani cricketers. In December last year, national team’s pacer Haris Rauf tied the knot with his class fellow Muzna Masood Malik.

On January 20, opening batter Shan Masood got married to the love of his life Nische Khan. Meanwhile, star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi also tied the knot with former all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi’s daughter on February 3.