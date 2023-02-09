Travis Barker suffers nasty injury during Blink-182 tour rehearsals

Travis Barker has suffered an injury to one of his fingers weeks before Blink-182’s reunion tour with Tom DeLonge kicks off. The drummer on Tuesday (February 7) tweeted “Fuck”, which left fans guessing what the issue was, before following it up the next day (February 8) with an explanation. “I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments ??.” Barker didn’t say anything else about the injury, including how it will impact him moving forward. Blink-182’s world tour begins on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico.

After posting about his injury, Barker received a number of well wishes including one from Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows. “Damn – nothing worse than a lingering injury on tour. Get better soon. ??,” he wrote.

News of Barker’s injury follows DeLonge saying that Blink-182’s forthcoming album is “the best we’ve ever made”

The co-vocalist and guitarist, who rejoined the pop-punk band after seven years in October 2022, shared a post on Instagram last December, tagging his fellow bandmates Mark Hoppus and Barker.

“This is the best album we’ve ever made,” he wrote, accompanied by a picture of the cartoon rabbit from the poster of the band’s 1999 ‘Loserkids’ tour. “Buckle up. I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all – close friends.”