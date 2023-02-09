Shadab Khan marries Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter in a private ceremony

Shadab Khan deserves congratulations as he marries Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter in a wedding ceremony today. The all-rounder chose a classy look for his big day, wearing an ivory sherwani with a matching turban.

Humayun Alamgir created Shadab’s wedding ensembles. Couturier’s official Instagram account shared a video of the cricketer trying on various turbans for the event tonight. “We are overjoyed to have the opportunity to design your

dress for this special occasion,” read the post’s caption.

The cricketer began his wedding festivities yesterday with a close-knit mehndi ceremony. Samiya Khan, the wife of fellow cricketer and friend Hassan Ali, posted a photo of the intimate event on social media.

Last month, Shadab announced his nikkah by revealing that he had “joined mentor Saqi Bhai’s family.”