Sherry appeals public to aid quake survivors of Turkiye, Syria

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday appealed to the public for aid to the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister shared the relief and earthquake devastation in Turkiye and Syria. Senator Sherry Rehman said the death toll from earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria was rising alarmingly. She added that the death toll has reached 8,000 while the search for people buried in the debris was still going on.

“We have heartfelt sympathy for our brothers and sisters in Turkiye and Syria. The heart of every citizen of Pakistan is sad for Turkiye and Syria,” Sherry Rehman said. During the recent floods, she added that Turkiye provided full support to the government of Pakistan and the flood victims in every way.

“Pakistan also stands with Turkiye and its people in this difficult situation. The C130 and PIA relief flights have left for Turkiye with supplies and relief teams,” the minister informed. She added that Pakistan must continue a nonstop relief flow of emergency aid to our brothers and sisters in the earthquake-affected areas of Turkiye and Syria. “The aid should not stop till the complete recovery of the earthquake-affected people. Let’s make aid to our brothers and sisters in Turkiye and Syria a national effort,” Sherry Rehman ended.