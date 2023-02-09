PM Shehbaz expands cabinet with five more SAPMs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expanded his team and appointed five more special assistants. The PM on Wednesday appointed MNAs Rao Ajmal, Shaista Pervaiz, Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh, Muhammad Hamid Hameed and Malik Sohail Khan as his special assistants. With the latest appointments, the federal cabinet is now 83-person strong. The newly appointed SAPMs will enjoy the status of ministers of state, however they have not been assigned any portfolios yet.

It is pertinent to note that the newly appointed SAPMs will work on honorary basis without any salary. The total number of SAPMs in the federal cabinet is now 38. As per the Prime Minister Office data, the federal cabinet comprises 34 federal ministers, seven ministers of state and four advisors.