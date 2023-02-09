Meet up for varsities, media groups held

International Centre of Excellence (ICE)- iQualifyuk organized a meet up for 25+ International Universities and Media Group representatives in Islamabad. 25+ Plus universities from UK, Canada, France, Australia, Ireland Scotland, Turkey, Malaysia, Cyprus, Hungry, Iran & UAE participated in the event and displayed their program portfolios. 300+ Students from different colleges attended the event where they are counselled with respect to choosing their careers and further education by university reps in one two one sessions. Media representatives appreciated ICE’s educational framework and have shown keen interest in working together for the benefit of the institute. ICE focuses on imparting education with skillset. A combination of both a strong skillset and a degree is valuable because they complement each other and provide a well-rounded education and professional profiling.

A brief introduction of ICE & iQualifyuk was given by Ms. Sumbal (Head of Centre) stating that ICE is recognized by HEC and had been established by iQualify UK which is a British education provider. She emphasized that our aim is to provide the skill based education with the focus to produce opportunities of employability and entrepreneurship for the human capital of Pakistan.

Dr Ali Raza Nemati (Group Director HR, Marketing and International Operations) gave closing remark by highlighting the objective of empowering people with the quality international education and skillset building an enlightened and productive community. He thanked all the universities and media representative who came all the way long to participate in the event.