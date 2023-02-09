Certificate ceremony held at IUB

Department of Law, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized the certificate distribution ceremony at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus, among 43 students who completed their internship in Lahore High Court, Bahawalpur Bench, Bahawalpur. Honorable Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannun Senior Judge Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench was the chief guest on this occasion. Honorable Justice Sadiq Mahmood Khurram, Honorable Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid, Honorable Justice Amjad Rafiq, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor, Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur, Muhammad Naveed Iqbal Senior Additional Registrar, Shahid Hussain Additional Registrar, Siftullah Sr. Civil Judge Bahawalpur, Rao Muhammad Anas Senior Civil Judge, Dr. Muhammad Mumtaz Civil Judge and Research Officer and Hasnain Ahmad Anwar Civil Judge and Research Officer participated. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob praised the commencement of internship for law students and thanked Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannun and other distinguished judges.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, Dean Faculty of Law and Prof. Dr. Rao Imran Habib, Chairman of the Department of Law, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, teachers and students were also present. It is worth mentioning that these students completed their internship in the research cell of Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench.