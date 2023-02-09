Commissioner Lahore visits RUDA headquarters

Today at RUDA’s headquarter a joint meeting between CEO RUDA Imran Amin and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa was held to review the progress of ongoing underpass from Kalma Chowk till Bab-e-Pakistan. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, representatives of allied departments like WASA, LWMC, PHA etc were also present on the occasion along with the Engineering Executive Directors of both CBD and RUDA.

Mr Imran Amin highlighted the efforts being made by RUDA to add on the solid waste and water treatment along with the initiatives being taken to enhance the green cover through afforestation. He while highlighting the importance of historical site of Bab-e-Pakistan, said that CBD is making the national monument there which will also house a museum of future, thereby blending history to the posterity. “The maximum area of Bab-e-Pakistan is going to be green, which is one of the first monuments of Pakistan where first Muslim Refuge camp was settled in the aftermath of independence of Pakistan,” he added.

Moreover, proper mechanism for water storage and flow of sewerage in business district was also discussed in detail. At the end, commissioner Lahore assured that all necessary and required support from allied departments will be provided to RUDA and CBD for the completion of assigned tasks in the realm of public good and facilitation to the denizens of Lahore.