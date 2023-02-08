Islamabad United partners with Ufone for PSL-8

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad United, the most successful franchise in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history and the winner of the first and third editions of the tournament, on Wednesday announced that Ufone 4G would be the official telecommunications partner for the franchise for PSL-8. Regarding the partnership, Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi said: “We are pleased to partner with one of the leading telecommunication companies in Pakistan. Ufone is a brand known throughout Pakistan. Every Pakistani has love of cricket in the country, nothing unites the nation as cricket does. Promoting Islamabad United and cricket is an effort to unite the nation and spread joy among the masses. We are thus delighted that Ufone, which connects the nation, will now be an official partner of Islamabad United.” In addition, Group Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL & Ufone Adnan Anjum stated: “We are thrilled to take our partnership with Islamabad United forward into the latest edition of PSL that not only features the finest quality of cricket but has also emerged as a tremendous brand ambassador of Pakistan globally. We wish Islamabad United the best of luck for the season.”

For the past many years, Ufone 4G has closely engaged with Pakistani youth through its sustained support for promotion of sports. The company strongly believes that only a healthy and positively inclined youth can take Pakistan towards progress and development. Ufone 4G is a Pakistani cellular company with its presence in all the major cities of Pakistan along with a comprehensive coverage across all major towns, villages, and tehsil headquarters of the country. Customer-centricity has been the hallmark of the company’s years of engagement with its users, which is unremittingly professed as, ‘Tum Hi Tou Ho!’ Islamabad United believes in bringing change to Pakistani sports with the introduction of international standards of practice and a commitment to continuous progress.

AAN – Leonine Sports is the proud owner of Islamabad United, the first champions and the most successful team in the Pakistan Super League. AAN-Leonine Sports is focused on enabling sports and creating franchises with a mission to provide: a truly global experience on sports entertainment, a fan base which is loyal, aware and supportive of the sport and the franchise, an aspirational beacon for up and coming players to strive for excellence in cricket for Pakistan in particular and for the world at large, an eco-system for the promotion of sports through close partnerships with the respective sports boards, a truly professionally-run organization with exceptional standards of corporate governance and international best practices, promotion of Pakistan through sports and involvement of internationally known figures into Pakistan and a responsible member on CSR. The company focuses on the above mission statement by implementing a strategy built around the principle of 4 Es – Excellence, Empowerment, Education and Environment.