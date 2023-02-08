How to get Microsoft’s new AI-enhanced Bing

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled a juiced-up version of its Bing search engine and Edge Web browser, powered by an upgraded version of ChatGPT’s underlying technology. The launch is limited to a “desktop limited preview” available on Tuesday. Users will need to go to this link and sign in to a Microsoft account to get on a waitlist to access Bing search. To jump the line, Microsoft said users can set Bing as the default search engine on their PC and scan a QR code to download the Bing Search app on your phone. The viral success of OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT, which is on track to be the fastest-growing app in history, has prompted Big Tech companies to rush out new offerings. Here is how Microsoft has integrated the technology from OpenAI, in which Microsoft first invested in 2019, into Bing and Edge. During the limited preview stage, users will only be able to try pre-set queries, a Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters. Free-form queries will be available at a later date.