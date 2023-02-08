‘It’s good for cricket if Asia Cup venue is shifted out of Pakistan’: Abdul Razzaq

For the past few months, the BCCI and PCB have dominated headlines regarding the hosting rights for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Due to political tensions between the two countries, India and Pakistan do not play bilateral series.

Former Pakistan all rounder Abdul Razzaq struck a pragmatic tone while discussing the change of venue for Asia Cup, urging that it’s “good for cricket” if it gets shifted to another venue, out of Pakistan.

“It’s good for cricket. And for cricket promotion. India-Pakistan games only happen in ICC tournaments. If Asia Cup has been shifted to Dubai, then it’s best option. It’s good for cricket and cricketers,” Razzaq told Geo News.

The only time these two cricketing titans meet is at ICC events. However, Pakistan was awarded the hosting rights for the Asia Cup 2023, sparking speculation that India would withdraw from the tournament rather than travel to the neighbouring country for safety reasons.

BCCI secretary and ACC president Jay Shah put the speculations to rest when he announced that India would not travel to Pakistan and demanded a neutral venue.

His comments irritated the PCB, prompting several experts and cricketers around the world to weigh in.

The Indian cricketers and fans were in favour of moving the tournament, while the Pakistani cricketers were opposed. However, in a shocking turn of events, Pakistan’s legendary all-rounder Abdul Razzaq disagreed with PCB and advocated for the tournament to be moved out of Pakistan.

“Indo-Pak games are only played at ICC events. Cricket will suffer if one of these two teams does not participate in a tournament. As a result, shifting the Asia Cup out of Pakistan is a good move for cricket. The best option is to relocate it to Dubai.”

The host then raised another point, asking Razzaq if India should be barred from hosting major tournaments if they continue to pick and choose. In response, Abdul disagreed with the argument and emphasised the importance of being practical.

“It doesn’t work like that. Both boards, in my opinion, should resolve the issue. Our corporate sponsorship will be terminated if we host the Asia Cup without India. The tournament will fail if there is no money, and no board would want that.”