Newage-Master Paints, Diamond Paints win openers in Punjab Polo Cup

LAHORE: Newage Cables-Master Paints and Diamond Paints won the opening day matches of the Punjab Polo Cup Tournament which got underway at the historic Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Tuesday. The first day of the first tournament of the high-goal season saw a large number of spectators, families and children watching the enthralling matches in a beautiful weather. Juan Cruz Greguol’s heroics helped Newage Cables-Master Paints outpace Master Paints team by 7-5½ in the first match of the day. Greguol played a great game and scored two goals in the first chukker of the match to give his side a lead that remained intact till the final chukker, thus his side emerging as triumphant. Greguol contributed with three tremendous goals while Simon Prado banged in a beautiful brace and Raja Temur Nadeem and Adnan Jalil Azam converted one goal each. On the other hand, Manuel Carranza also played superb polo and fired in all the five goals for Master Paints, who had a half goal handicap advantage, yet his efforts couldn’t yield fruit for his team. John Fisher and Chris Hyde were field umpires while Juan Maria Ruiz Guinazu was match referee.

Chulo Corti dazzled in Diamond Paints’ emphatic 9-3½ victory over Lone Wolves in the second match. Chulo Corti was impressive with mallet and polo pony and fired in five fantabulous goals. He was ably supported by his teammates Nico Roberts and Ahmed Ali Tiwana, who slammed in two and one goal respectively for Diamond Paints. Amirreza Behboudi, Bilal Haye and Raja Jalal Arsalan converted one goal each for Lone Wolves, who had a half goal handicap advantage. John Fisher and Chris Hyde were field umpires while Juan Maria Ruiz Guinazu was match referee.