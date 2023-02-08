Dania Saeed wins SGA Amateur Women’s Golf title

KARACHI: Dania Saeed won the SGA Women’s Amateur Golf Championship after conclusion of the final round at the DHA Golf Club here the other day. A befitting ending to the championship was observed in coordination with the Sindh Golf Association from Feb 3-5. The competition included junior, senior and amateur golfers. In category-A, first two position holders were two sisters: Dania Saeed as first and Abiha Saeed as second while third position was achieved by Sania Osama. In category-B junior under-14, Alina Fawaz Ahmed and Meher Maqbool impressed everyone with their exciting game. In gross, Alina Fawaz Ahmed was first Meher Maqbool was runner up while Eman Shaikh Ali third. In net, Yumna was first, Amal Shaikh Ali was second and Almeerah Shaikh claimed third position. In senior women’s category, Nida Huq was first in gross and Ayesha Hamid was first in net. Dr Asma Shami got recognized for nearest to the pin. Meanwhile the winner for longest drive, Anna James Gill made 304 yards. Dr Asma Shami praised the women’s team work, calling it an exceptional effort. She complimented Humaira Khalid for improving upon the existing format, in women’s golf. She said the credit for an unprecedented development in women’s golf squarely goes to unparalleled support extended by Lt Gen Hilal Hussain, former President PGF.