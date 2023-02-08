Ayesha Omar educates fans on eating healthy diet

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is a household name in this country. An extremely talented and marvellously diverse actress; Omar has established a career in the Urdu television industry and is the recipient of several accolades.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share photos of the kind of food she consumes and wrote, “No guys. Contrary to what you think, I don’t starve and I definitely don’t just eat ghaas phoos [leaves and grass]. I lift weights and live a very active life. It’s not possible to do that without eating a balanced diet. I love to eat. I love what I eat. And I eat to live, well!”

Her palette comprises of seafood, organic chicken and lean meat along with ample veggies, nuts, seeds, berries and fruits. “But I try to stay away from processed, over-cooked and definitely junk food, along with refined sugar, gluten and dairy. I try to eat fresh and clean food. Not too spicy or overcooked in processed seed oils. I cook my food in coconut oil or desi ghee,” she shared, saying she is “deeply grateful” to be able to afford good quality food and high quality organic vitamins and supplements. “Most of my earnings go into travelling and procuring good quality food and supplements. I’m not one to care about expensive branded shoes and bags. I’d rather spend on my body and health.”

She said, “One should be consuming 60-70 per cent raw food (keeping the gorgeous colours of nature intact), making our plates look beautiful.”