Khloe Kardashian reveals why she has “no man right now”

Khloe Kardashian is single and not so ready to mingle. Fans trying to keep up with The Kardashians star received a few life updates from the woman herself, when she returned to Twitter Feb. 5.

“I miss you guys,” she wrote to her 30 million followers. “I’m sorry I’ve been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I’m not here for it. But I wanted to say hi to my babies.”

As soon as she posted, Khloe began receiving questions about her reality, including her love life. “Who’s your man currently?” one user asked. “You know i’m gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE.”

Khloe, who shares daughter True Thompson, 4, and a 6-month-old son with Tristan Thompson, decided to set the record straight.

“Who has time for a man lol,” she replied. “I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…No man right now…He’s in my prayers too ha!”

Love life aside, Khloe hasn’t had the easiest start to 2023. On Jan. 5, the reality star learned Tristan’s mom Andrea Thompson had died unexpectedly at her Toronto home.

In a heartbreaking tribute penned nearly a week after attending her funeral, Khloe reflected on the matriarch’s legacy.

“I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real,” she wrote on Instagram Jan. 24. “I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb.”

She continued, “Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult.”

Despite her grief, Khloe tried her best to spread some positivity to her fans before starting a new week.

“I love you guys!” she wrote before signing off Twitter Feb. 5. “Great night! We are going to have an incredible week ahead.”