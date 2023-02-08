This is the most pirated movie of 2022

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been revealed as the most pirated film of 2022. According to data provided by piracy-focused research firm Muso (via Variety), Marvel and DC films were among the most pirated of the year, accounting for 70% of the most illegally streamed and downloaded movies. No Way Home claimed the top spot, making up 21% of 2022’s film piracy, with The Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Adam, Uncharted, Eternals, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, and Encanto not too far behind. Per the data, the spikes in piracy tended to coincide with a film’s release on digital platforms, enabling people to obtain high-quality versions via streaming or downloads, as opposed to filming the movies on a camera in a cinema. According to a Muso analyst, the latter type of copy “often provides an unsatisfactory viewing experience and can drive frustrated consumers into theatres for a better experience.” The shortening of theatrical windows also appeared to be a major factor in the amount of piracy, with films like The Batman and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness arriving on streaming services after just 45-50 days of playing in cinemas.