PRCS donates $ 50,000 for Türkiye earthquake victims

ISLAMABAD ( ) Pakistan Red Crescent Society has donated a generous sum of US dollars 50,000 to the Turkish Embassy in Pakistan, for the relief and recovery of Türkiye earthquake victims. The donation cheque was presented by Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari to the Ambassador of Türkiye, Dr.Mehmet Paçaci in a simple ceremony held in Turkish Embassy here on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said that PRCS has stood with the people of Türkiye in this hour of grief and distress and would do all possible cooperation and support for the relief and recovery of the earthquake victims.

Chairman PRCS expressed heartfelt condolences to the brotherly Turkish people on the tragic loss of life and destruction of property caused by the earthquake in Türkiye. He said that Türkiye and Pakistan are brothers, and both has always stood side by side through thick and thin. He said Pakistan-Türkiye partnership is destined to remain a vital factor in the peace, stability, and progress of our two peoples in an increasingly turbulent world.

Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said that PRCS doors are always open for the Turkish brothers, he also offered to send a response team to Türkiye. On this occasion, the Ambassador of Turkey, Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, thanked the PRCS for giving the relief donation and said that we appreciate this initiative, the passion and sincerity of the leadership of Red Crescent.