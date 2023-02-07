Govt postpones APC as PM is going to Turkiye

Following the tragic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the government has postponed the All Parties Conference scheduled for Thursday (February 09).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting of the APC to discuss terrorism, national security, and economic stability. The Conference was meant to develop a strategy for dealing with national concerns.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb stated in a tweet on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Ankara tomorrow morning to express his condolences to the people of Turkiye after thousands of people were slain in the attack.

The minister further said due to Prime Minister’s visit to Turkiye, the APC convened on Thursday (February 9) is being postponed. A new date for the APC will be announced in consultation with the allies later.

The All Parties Conference (APC), that was originally scheduled to be held on Tuesday (February 07) was deferred to Thursday as the agenda was not yet ready.

PM calls for extending material support to quake victims

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for supporting Turkiye and Syria after the devastating earthquake flattened many buildings and caused deaths and destruction.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Shehbaz said “24 hours after the devastating earthquake hit Turkiye & Syria, scenes of death & destruction are mind numbing. It breaks the heart to witness sheer scale of unfolding human tragedy. Solidarity should translate into tangible & timely material support for suffering humanity.”