Shahid Afridi opens up on daughters’ social media presence

Pakistani star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday got hitched to Ansha Afridi, the daughter of all-rounder Shahid Afridi in an intimate ceremony. The wedding became the talk of the town as #Nikkah and #ShaheenShahAfridi remained trending on social sites, with thousands of tweets shared on the microblogging platform. Shahid Afridi’s tweet comes after the pictures and videos of his daughter Ansha’s wedding with Shaheen Shaheen Shah Afridi. The former all-rounder and his family members had requested people to not take and post pictures and videos of the joyous event on social media. Despite families’ efforts to keep the photos from their private ceremony private, pictures of the newlyweds were leaked on social media. As a result, multiple fake accounts pretending to be the bride started to spread on Twitter. To set the record straight, Shahid Afridi took to his Instagram story to confirm that his daughters do not have any social media accounts and that these impersonations should be reported. He wrote, “Please note that accounts claiming to belong to my daughters are fake and should be reported. Thank you.”