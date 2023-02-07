Punjab Polo Cup Tournament gets underway today

LAHORE: The Punjab Polo Cup will get underway on Tuesday (today) here at the historic Lahore Polo Club. The historic Punjab Polo Cup holds the distinction of being Asia’s oldest polo tournament. On Tuesday, the first match will be played between Newage Cables/Master Paints and Master Paints at 2:00 PM while the second encounter will be contested between Lone Wolves and Diamond Paints at 3:00 PM. Similarly, the matches will be played throughout the week. The finals of the tournament will be played on Sunday (February 12). In this high-goal tournament nine teams with foreign players from Argentina, England, Spain and Iran will participate along with Pakistan players. The field umpires will also be foreigners. Pool A includes DS Polo, Newage Cables/Master Paints, Master Paints, Lone Wolves and Diamond Paints while Pool B comprises HN Polo, BN Polo, Remounts and FG Polo.

In Pool A, Diamond Paints have services of Daniyal Shaikh, Abdul Rehman Monnoo, Javier Guerrero and Bautista Garcia, Newage Cables/Master Paints have Adnan Jalil Azam, Raja Temur Nadeem, Juan Cruz Greguol and Simon Prado, Master Paints include Sufi Muhammad Amir, Agha Musa Ali Khan, Manuel Carranza and Manuel Crespo, Love Wolves comprise Raja Jalal Arsalan, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Bilal Haye and Amirreza Behboudi while Diamond Paints have the services of Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Nico Roberts and Chulo Corti. Pool B has four teams. Haider Naseem, Raja Samiullah, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Julio Astrada are the members of HN Polo, Babar Naseem, Roberto Iturrioz Arias, Raja Mikael Sami and Juan Maria Ruiz Guinazu are BN Polo Swr Naeem, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Jota Chavanne and Manuel Sundblad are part of Remounts while Abbas Mukhtar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Ramiro Zavaleta and Raul Laplacette are members of FG Polo Team.