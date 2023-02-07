Zameen.com launches ‘Roomi Icon’ in Karachi

Zameen.com – Pakistan’s largest property enterprise – has launched a new venture ‘Roomi Icon’ at the premium location of the Main Jinnah Avenue.

The official ceremony held in this regard was attended by Zameen.com Senior Director Sales Taha Mehmood and Director Sales Shoaib Anees. Roomi Builders and Developers CEO Fahim Roomi and Director Farhan Roomi, and other stakeholders were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the attendees, Senior Director Sales Taha Mehmood said that Roomi Builders and Developers’ Roomi Icon is an innovative project that will be the tallest twin towers at Karachi’s prime location of Main Jinnah Avenue. With an inventory of 2 & 3-bedroom apartments, this high-rise project will make a popular addition to the real estate market of Karachi. He added that the 26-story project further contained dedicated floors for parking, swimming pool, library, gym, indoor games, mini theatre, day care centre and prayer area.

Roomi Builders and Developers CEO Fahim Roomi said that Roomi Icon has been approved by all relevant authorities and that it will feature luxurious apartments and penthouses. He also mentioned that it is currently and that it will come with amenities and features that will make it a true icon of the luxury apartment lifestyle in the real estate market of Karachi.