Chinese Embassy hails temporary opening of Khunjerab Pass

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday hailed the temporary opening of Khunjerab Pass for to facilitate the crossing of important Pakistani supplies from the Chinese side.

“Thanks for efforts committed by relevant authorities of Khunjerab Pass, another round of temporary opening started from Jan.30. More than 200 containers of goods needed for Pakistan are on their way. Chin Pak Dosti Zindabad!” the embassy posted on its official Twitter handle.

At the request of Pakistan and with permission from China’s border management authorities, the Khunjerab Pass temporarily opened for the second time this year from January 30 to February 10.

Local authorities in the Kashi Prefecture worked with related departments to overcome unfavorable factors of a lack of oxygen, bad weather and snow storms to ensure the smooth flow of supplies, Global Times reported earlier.

About 5,000 meters above sea level, Khunjerab Pass is a major trade port between China and Pakistan, and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. The Khunjerab Pass is often snow-covered during the winter season and as a consequence is generally closed for heavy vehicles from November 30 to May 1 and for all vehicles from December 30 to April 1. News Desk