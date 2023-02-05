Kashmir Day and Pakistan

Every year February 5 is celebrated as Kashmir Day all over the world, including Pakistan, to express solidarity with Kashmir We need to tell the young generation of Pakistan about the significance of this day. The young generation needs to realise the freedom that their Muslim brothers are yearning for. Those of us who rest at home on Kashmir Day should also remember our Kashmiri brothers and play whatever role possible for their freedom. In the 1990s, when a military movement started in occupied Kashmir against India and the Kashmiri youth adopted the path of armed struggle, this movement was also felt in the dimensions of Pakistan. Rallies, processions and support movements for the Kashmiri Muslim Mujahideen started in Pakistan. It was felt that there should be a day when the entire Pakistani nation could come together for Kashmir and support them morally and politically. A message should be sent to the Western countries, the UN and the outside world that Pakistan stands with Kashmir and the world should also support them in this freedom movement. At the request of Pakistan’s religious and political parties, the government of that time started celebrating February 5 as Kashmir Day, which is still going on and will continue until the independence of Kashmir In Sha Allah.

This day reminds us that our Muslim Kashmiri brothers are engaged in the struggle for freedom in Indian Occupied Kashmir and need our moral support at the same time, this day is also dedicated to waking up the world to support Kashmir above their interests.

Kashmir has been oppressed for a long time, but in the last four years, since the special status of Kashmir was abolished by the Modi government, the atrocities on Kashmir have been increased by the Modi government. Every day, Kashmiris are targeted by firing. Plans are being made to settle Hindus in the style of the Israeli government by creating new laws on their lands. It has been almost four years since the end of the special status of Occupied Kashmir, and during this time, the oppressive army of India has kept cruelty warm there, which even while putting it into words makes me cry. During these four years, innumerable mothers were separated from their children and put in chains, thousands of youths were martyred in the name of militancy, children were orphaned and women were widowed. India presents a secular face to the international world. If the western countries take off the lens of prejudice, they will see the disgusting face of the Modi government, in which the bloodlines of martyrs will be visible, and the cry of Kashmiri mothers will be heard. And the voice of freedom will be heard. Unfortunately, western countries are also silent because of their trade interests with India.

The right to self-determination is a universally recognized fundamental principle of a democratic society. It empowers individuals to decide their future according to their wishes. But India, the claimant of being the largest democratic country in the World, has completely refused to give this right to Kashmir while there are also UN resolutions on it. On the denial of this right, Kashmir’s started the freedom struggle movement which continues till now. As Kashmir’s are suppressed by harsh tactics for demanding the right to self-determination, the local Kashmir also adopts the path of armed struggle against the angry occupation of India. India names this local freedom struggle as terrorism to deceive the world. Despite suffering for 75 years under the illegal Indian occupation, the Kashmiri people are steadfast in their demand for self-determination. Pakistan stands with the Kashmiri people without discrimination in the struggle based on the right to freedom from oppression. However, despite the guarantees of the United Nations, India has not conducted a free and fair referendum in Kashmir despite the passage of 75 years, which is a complete violation of international laws. The Kashmiri people are suffering systematic persecution by the Indian occupation forces for demanding the right to self-determination. While the international community, especially the United Nations, has failed to implement its resolutions.

This is Pakistan’s request to the international community to stand up against Indian oppression and fulfil its promises to the Kashmiri people. The only way to end the conflict between Pakistan and India and bring peace to the region is to give freedom to the people of Kashmir to decide their future as guaranteed in the UN resolutions which India stubbornly rejects. The international community, especially the West, should put pressure on the Indian government above its own economic and strategic interests to withdraw its illegal forces from Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and give the people their right to self-determination so that the Kashmiri people can also emerge as an independent nation in the world and exercise their civil rights which are suppressed by India.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.