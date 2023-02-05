Fertilizers shortage irk farmers in Khanewal

Farmers staged a demonstration protest against non-availability of fertilizers at Ayub road, here on Saturday. Scores of the farmers blocked the road and the traffic remained stuck up for two hours. The farmers expressed displeasure over the poor performance of agriculture department officials as they failed to ensure the availability of fertilizers. Officers from the agriculture department led by Iqbal Niazi rushed to the site and held talks with the farmers. He assured that the farmers would be given fertilizers as there was an abundant stock of fertilizers available in the city. After the assurance, the farmers dispersed peacefully.