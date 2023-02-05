IHC rejects plea to transfer Sh Rashid to Karachi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday rejected the Sindh police’s plea to transfer Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Shiekh Rashid to Sindh after cases were registered against him in Karachi and Murree. The high court also rejected the police’s request to send Rashid on remand. The IHC also issued a notice regarding Rashid’s bail plea and stated that the petition would be heard tomorrow. Earlier, Rashid had moved the IHC to bar the police from shifting him to Karachi from the federal capital and to nullify the cases registered against him in the port city and Murree. The petition stated that PTI chief Imran Khan had accused former president and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari of conspiring to murder, which Rashid only referred to. It added that the plaintiff in the cases against him was not the victim. The petition urged that cases should not be registered on the basis of political rhetoric and requested that the high court nullify the cases filed against Rashid in Abpara, Murree and Karachi or transfer them to Islamabad. It further implored that the IHC should issue an order to stop Rashid’s transfer to Karachi until the final decision of the case. Rashid named 11 respondents, including the inspector generals of Islamabad, Sindh and Punjab, as well as the interior secretary in the petition.