1279 Days of Indian Terror

Despite all the failed efforts and dramas of India, the world has come to know that serious violations of human rights are continuing in Occupied Kashmir. The worst siege in human history has been going on for 1279 days in Occupied Kashmir. Today, voices are being raised in the halls of world in favor of the Kashmiri people. Members of the British Parliament openly raised their voices against Indian state terrorism and in favor of the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir. Members of the British Parliament also strongly condemned the ongoing massacres and sexual violence against women in Occupied Kashmir. Honorable members said that Kashmiris have been living in a hell for more than seventy years and today their existence is in danger apart from the right to self-determination.

Kashmir has been under continuous control for 7 decades. India has massacred more than 96 thousand Kashmiris so far. About 23,000 women were widowed, more than 1,07,000 children were orphaned, and more than 11,000 women were molested. The world has repeatedly rejected India’s baseless claim that Kashmir is an internal matter of India. The eye-opening report of the EU DisinfoLab has badly exposed India’s global propaganda. Today, when democracy and human rights are being talked about in Western capitals, more loud and effective voices will be raised against the continuous violation of the rights of the subjugated people of Kashmir. After so many decades, Kashmir is being discussed twice in the Security Council. United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres emphasized that no military solution to the Kashmir issue is possible and any kind of confrontation between Pakistan and India would have disastrous consequences for the region and the world.

Since August 2019, the international media has been condemning India’s inhumane and undemocratic actions in Occupied Kashmir. The Washington Post called this unconstitutional move as India’s Dark Moment in Kashmir. The Guardian described it as an attempt to make Kashmir an Indian colony. Apart from them, various news organizations including BBC, France 24, DW News, TRT World, CNBC covered Kashmir’s fate. Apart from this, the reports of Genocide Watch and Human Rights Watch on the ongoing genocide and human rights violations in Kashmir are also indisputable documents. Al-Jazeera TV channel let the world hear the lamentation of the families of three young students who were brutally martyred by the Indian Army, who were not even given the dead bodies of these innocents. Indian actions fall under the category of open violation of the eighteen resolutions of the United Nations. Apart from this, 16 European Parliament members wrote a letter to the European High Representative on the situation in Occupied Kashmir. In which the worst violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir were documented in the Human Rights Watch World Report 2021 and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights 2018-2019 report. Since 2019, there have been poor conditions for transportation, access to information, health and education and freedom of expression in Occupied Kashmir. Journalists and human rights representatives are particularly targeted. People are put in prisons and public gatherings are banned and many people are under detention. India is misusing the law here.

As an international champion of global human rights, fundamental freedoms and governance, the European Union must raise its voice against human rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir. The European Union has to create a conducive environment for the implementation of the promises made to Kashmiris by the international community and the resolutions of the United Nations. And to use all our resources to cooperate with Indian and Pakistani partners. The disgusting face of India flouting international law like this has been revealed to the world.