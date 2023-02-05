IIOJ&K – in the eyes of Kashmiris

The world has time and again rejected India’s baseless claim that Kashmir is an internal matter of India. India’s own opposition leaders have termed the abrogation of Article 370 as an attack on the constitution, destructive and the darkest chapter in the history of the Indian state. With this initiative of India, Kashmir once again emerged on the international stage and Indian actions fall under the category of open violation of the eighteen resolutions of the United Nations. Jammu and Kashmir Phelps Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti says that you cannot imprison an idea but only a better idea can compete with a good idea. When attempts are made to forcefully crush the right to dissent, people feel walled off, resulting in further dissension and alienation. Kashmiri leader Omar Abdullah said that Modi’s actions want to prove our homeland as a Hindu homeland, which is completely against the Indian constitution. We will restore the special status of Kashmir. Now the slogans of freedom are getting louder in different regions of India including Kashmir and Punjab.

Today, voices are being raised in the halls of the world in favor of the Kashmiri people. Since August 2019, the international media has been condemning India’s inhumane and undemocratic actions in Occupied Kashmir. The Guardian described it as an attempt to make Kashmir an Indian colony. Along with this, members of the British Parliament also strongly condemned the ongoing massacres and sexual violence against women in Occupied Kashmir. Honorable members said that for more than seventy years, Kashmiris have been living in a hell and today their very existence is in danger, apart from the right to self-determination. Members of the British Parliament openly raised their voices against Indian state terrorism and in favor of the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir. According to a BBC report, the Indian federal government gives less autonomy to the Union Territories than the States.

The local population and politicians were not consulted to end the special status of Kashmir. BBC Indian scholar Nanut Chadha Bahir said that democratic principles are being destroyed in India. Nobel laureate Amrita Sen in an interview to NDTV said that I don’t think there will be any resolution of Kashmir even without democracy because it will be a hindrance in the way of democracy. Being an Indian, it is not a proud for me, after India introduced democratic principle in India which used to be a country known for democracy all over the world but now we have lost that reputation. Amrita Sen strongly criticized the detention of the central leadership of Jammu and Kashmir and said that I do not think justice can be achieved without hearing the views of the leaders and people of Kashmir. Mr. Sharma said that I want to tell the Indian nation that Kashmir has been liberated today because the agreement that was there has expired. Well-known Australian columnist CJ Verleman said in one of his tweets that due to continuous persecution and stress, Kashmiri adults have become victims of mental illness. Occupied Kashmir is among the disputed areas where the rate of sexual violence at the hands of security personnel is highest. CJ Verleman. Accounts of Twitter and Facebook users who voted for Jammu and Kashmir were suspended. The best example of the brutal move by India came when Burhan Wani’s comments were removed from Twitter and Facebook and the accounts were suspended. Neelam Kumari’s death is a question mark on the Sakam health system of the Indian state, while many such women are dying in Hyderabad and Kashmir as well.

The Nawab of Junagadh also exposed the true face of India. India is actually the name of hypocrisy, double standards, violations of minorities and basic human rights. Despite all the unsuccessful efforts and dramas of India, the world has come to know that serious violations of human rights continue in Occupied Kashmir. The ugly face of India flouting the international law like this has now been exposed to the world. A scathing report by the EU disinfo lab has badly exposed India’s global propaganda. In the context of the current regional and global situation, the massive demonstrations of solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir on February 5, 2023 will convince the world once again that this international problem, which has been unresolved for seven decades, is a human tragedy and regional and global peace. And there is a serious threat to stability. Democracy and human rights are being talked about in the western capitals and now more powerful and effective voices are being raised against the continuous violation of the rights of the subjugated people of Kashmir.