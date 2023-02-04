MG the other name of thrill, heritage, value

MG represents the thrill of motoring life, heritage, and value. For 99 years, MG has been making cars that are sporty, fun, yet practical. As soon as you grip the wheel of an MG, you can almost feel the generations of good times built into its DNA. The constant innovation and the brand heritage are well combined into all MG vehicles, according to a press release issued by the MG Motors.

“It is a fact that for MG, the heritage it holds is of utmost importance. MG believes that the kind of strength they acquire is because of the history it holds. The legacy is what gives the car its character and strength. After all, MG is truly not just a car, it’s an experience,” the statement read.

Taking full pride in this, a display of vintage MGs is showcased at all dealerships. These vintage cars represent the British origin, timeless designs and value. MG Pakistan has made its mission to revolutionize the automotive industry and to make Pakistan an export market for MG vehicles.

The cementing of the above promises can be experienced with the unbeatable introductory price of PKR 6,899,000 for MG Essence. Furthermore, a series of exclusive events called MG Nights for MG owners will be happening across MG dealerships in Pakistan. The events will be held with the mindset of creating a positive impact amongst all owners and most importantly, building a sense of loyalty amongst the existing MG family.

Since 1924 MG has stood the test of difficult times and our resolve will see us making a positive impact on the history of Pakistan automotive history and prosperity of the country in general, the press release concluded.