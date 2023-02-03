Today Gold price In Pakistan 3 February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 3 February 2023 is being sold for Rs. 176440 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 205800 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 3 February 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 205,800 Rs 188,649 Rs 180,075 Rs 154,350 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 176,440 Rs 161,736 Rs 154,385 Rs 132,330 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 17,644 Rs 16,174 Rs 15,439 Rs 13,233 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 500,201 Rs 458,516 Rs 437,676 Rs 375,151

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.