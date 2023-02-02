Kylie Jenner celebrates Stormi’s 5th birthday

Kylie Jenner marked her and Travis Scott’s eldest child turning five with a heartfelt birthday tribute on social media.

“I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you,” Kylie wrote on Instagram Feb. 1 alongside a slew of photos of Stormi throughout the years. “The most special girl. this little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you storm girl.”

The 25-year-old-who also shares son Aire, 12 months, with the rapper-further showed followers how the family was celebrating the occasion on her Instagram Stories, showing off Stormi’s room which was decked out in colorful balloons, a birthday basket which appeared to be filled with candy and toys. Kylie also gave a glimpse at her daughter’s beautiful gold cake, which was flowers and a giant purple heart that read, “Happy 5th Birthday Stormi.”

And the Kylie Cosmetics founder also posted her and her mini-me in a side by side shot of them both as children.

The birthday love didn’t stop with Stormi’s mom, as matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner posted her own tribute to her granddaughter.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, smart, funny, adventurous, loving granddaughter Stormi!!,” the 67-year-old captioned her Instagram post with photographs of herself and the 5-year-old. “I can’t believe you are 5! You spread happiness and joy wherever you go and your energy and laughter are infectious!! Thank you for being such a bright light in all of our lives.” Kris noted that not only is Stormi “the best daughter, she also takes the cake for best “granddaughter, cousin, friend and big sister!!” “Your brother is so lucky to have you to look up to, and I can’t wait to watch your bond grow as you get older,” Kris continued. “We are all blessed to have you in our lives, my precious girl. I love you to the moon and back, Stormi, and I can’t wait to celebrate your special day with you! Lovey xo.”