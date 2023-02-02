Alison Brie ‘loves to streak’

The 40-year-old actress co-authored and acts in the new movie “Somebody I Used To Know,” which she wrote with her husband Dave Franco, 37, who also directed the film.

She has opened up about the sarcastic motivation behind one scene where her character strips off for a walk through the woods.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I love to streak.

“We wrote it into the movie because of my passion for being nude. And it’s honestly freeing every time I do it. I was streaking at the hotel before we came [here]!”

Her husband laughed: “It’s true, that’s true, she was running up and down the halls.” She added: “To get my energy up for the night.” In the romantic comedy, Alison plays a workaholic TV producer who returns to her hometown and reunites with her old friend and ex-boyfriend. When she learns that he has become engaged, she begins to second-guess her decisions in life.

Dave exclaimed in his reflection on working alongside his wife, whom he married in 2017, “She is one of the best actors ever.” “And she makes my job so easy. I don’t really have to say anything. She just makes me look good.

“And then also, on top of that, at the end of the day, I get to go home and I got someone to vent to, I got someone to lean on when I’m spinning out. It’s amazing. It’s it’s all encompassing.”

Alison concurs with him, pointing out that their kinship in real life only strengthens their chemistry on-set.

She added: “The emotional support component is really nice. We just love being together… “He’s my favorite director to work with. I trust him so much. And he knows me better than anyone! So it’s just easy.”