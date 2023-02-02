Athiya Shetty spotted on set week after wedding with KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty has resumed work and was seen on the set of her upcoming project in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor and cricketer KL Rahul married on January 23.

Athiya Shetty is back to work after her intimate wedding with KL Rahul on January 23. The actor was seen in Mumbai on the sets of a project on Wednesday. She was in a blue T-shirt and denims paired with flats. She seems to be working on a brand commercial. The actor was last seen in 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The actor was rumoured to be in relationship with cricketer KL Rahul since a few years and had also accompanied him on his tours. However, until their wedding, neither of them spoke about their relationship, but often interacted on social media. They finally tied the knot at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse on January 23. Only a few friends and close family members were invited to the wedding. Suniel has said the couple’s wedding reception will be held after the IPL season.

Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended the wedding.

Hours after taking pheras, Athiya and KL Rahul announced the nuptials on Instagram with pictures of them as bride and groom. They wrote along with them, “‘In your light, I learn how to love…’ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

Since then, the couple have been sharing bunches of pictures from the various ceremonies on Instagram. They had a puja, a haldi, mehendi, an after-party and the main wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals.

Athiya is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty. She also has a younger brother, Ahan Shetty, who made his debut with Tadap. Athiya made her film debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi, with the 2015 film Hero. She returned with Arjun Kapoor-starrer Mubarakan in 2017 and featured in Motichoor Chaknachoor in 2019. She also appeared in a special dance number Tere Naal Nachna in 2018 film Nawabzaade.