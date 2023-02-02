TWO GOVERNORS, ONE REPLY: The ‘game plan’

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman Wednesday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to consult stakeholders before holding elections in the province.

The governor has written separate letters to the ECP, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, and PTI parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar.

Governor Punjab asked the electoral watchdog to consult stakeholders regarding the economic and security situation before announcing a date to hold elections across the province.

He noted that the Punjab Assembly was dissolved according to the law and constitution. The governor said his office would fulfill its role to fulfill all constitutional requirements.

Regarding providing a date for the elections, he said the country was facing economic and security issues which should be taken into consideration.

Similarly, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also asked the ECP to consult and take into confidence political parties and law enforcement agencies before fixing a date for the general elections in the province.

In a letter sent to the Chief Election Commissioner after the deadly suicide bombing in Peshawar, Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali noted the alarming law and order situation in the province and the series of terrorist attacks during the past days.

The governor said it would be advisable that before fixing a date for the general elections, the ECP should consult and take into confidence relevant institutions and law enforcement agencies as well as political parties to ensure that conduct of general elections in a fair, free and peaceful manner in the province is possible.

The ECP had asked the KP Governor to fix the date for the elections and suggested that polls can be held between April 15-17.

In his response, the governor advised the ECP to take the law and order situation into account before announcing a date for the elections. He hinted at delaying the polls in view of the worsening law and order situation in KP.

During a recent interaction with journalists, the KP governor had said that 400 tribal elders requested him that elections should be held after three to four months. “If a province demands to conduct census first or intelligence agencies advise to postpone elections then how would the elections be held,” he questioned.

Referring to the terror attacks on police and rising terrorism, he said that the law and order issue should be addressed first ahead of the polls and the date for the election should be fixed after consensus.