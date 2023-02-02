Parvez, Moonis say house in Gujrat raided by police

Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi has claimed that his residence in Gujrat was raided by police in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“Police raided our house in Gujrat, the Zahoor Elahi Palace, at 4:30am. They harassed our employees, including women, and then fled when a number of people gathered,” he told a private TV channel.

Elahi claimed that the raid “is the doing of the Punjab caretaker setup and the federal government”. “This two-month-old government and Mohsin Naqvi should work on holding free and transparent elections instead of indulging in these illegal activities,” he added.

Later in a tweet, Elahi said that he would be approaching the courts against the raid. “We will go to court against these illegal actions of the caretaker government and have full faith in an independent judiciary.” He also said that while terrorism was on a rise in the country, the government was using the police and administration for “revenge”.

Separately, ex-federal minister Moonis Elahi said that the police raided their residence without any warrant. “Twenty-five police vehicles are understandable, but what were two black Vigos doing with them? Were you looking for Indian spies,” he tweeted. Earlier this month, the PML-N-led coalition government had placed Elahi and his family on the Exit Control List (ECL) in connection with a fresh money laundering probe, opened against them by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).