IMARAT Group launches Bavylon

The IMARAT Group has launched Bavylon, a landmark real estate development project that will be a corporate, retail, and hospitality powerhouse in Southern Punjab. Bavylon – the future of Multan – is a perfect fusion of the contemporary and the traditional.

The inauguration was graced by the presence of Chairman IMARAT Group Shafiq Akbar, Director Graana.com & Hospitality Farhan Javed, Director Agency21 International Sharjeel A. Ehmer, Group Director Arslan Javed, and President Advisory Board General Haroon Aslam.

Bavylon is a state-of-the-art development that will feature a wide range of amenities and facilities, including high-end corporate offices, luxury retail outlets, and a five-star hotel. The project is designed to cater to the needs of both local and international visitors, making it a premier destination for business and leisure.

“We are thrilled to bring this project to fruition and are confident that Bavylon will be a catalyst for economic growth in the region by creating jobs, attracting tourism, and increasing the overall economic activity in the region.” said Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group. “The launch of Bavylon in Multan and previously our record of delivering 5 projects in 5 years signifies that this is the year of transformation and we are a step closer to Vision 2047.”

Speaking at the occasion, Director Graana.com & Hospitality Farhan Javed said, “Without a doubt, Bavylon will act as a spark that will help to ignite economic development in Multan. We believe that this prestigious icon will not only be a landmark development for Multan but for the entire southern Punjab region as well.”

Expressing his views during the event, Director Agency21 International Sharjeel A. Ehmer stated, “Today marks the beginning of a new chapter, as we officially inaugurate this project. It represents a culmination of hard work, determination and a vision for a brighter future. Let us work together to make this project a success and leave a lasting impact on Multan.”

Director PropSure Taimoor-ul-Haq Abbasi furthered by saying, “The Bavylon symbolises a new standard in the hospitality and luxury industry. With its launch, we are demonstrating our dedication to the progress and advancement of the city of Multan.”