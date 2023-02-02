Collapse Of Soviet Union and Afghan Refugees

After the defeat of the Soviet Union in Afghanistan, a government, as a result of the Geneva Agreement, was formed on April 14, 1988. Yet, due to the worst civil wars, the Afghan Taliban soon gained power and established a conservative hardline government. After the 9/11 incident, the United States started the war against Afghanistan. Two decades later, on February 29, 2020, it completed its military withdrawal under the Doha Agreement. Contrary to the expectations of the international community, the Afghan Taliban regained control of Afghanistan on August 31, 2021, and they are tougher than before. No resistance was encountered. Fears of a civil war were expressed, but no opposing faction could stand in front of the Islamic Emirate, which forced a world power like the United States to withdraw from Afghanistan. What is noteworthy here is that after the occupation of the Soviet Union and subsequent civil war, millions of refugees sought refuge in neighbouring countries. The Afghan Taliban spent a period of violence with the United States. During this time, a large number of Afghan refugees continued to migrate. When the US completely withdrew from Afghanistan, it followed a policy of expelling a large number of Afghans from the country. According to the UNHCR, 1.5 million Afghan refugees went to Pakistan in 2020, while 778 thousand to Iran, 181 thousand to Germany, 129 thousand to Turkey, 46 thousand six hundred France,41 thousand to Greece, 31 thousand three hundred to Sweden, 15 thousand and four hundred to Switzerland, 15 thousand and one hundred to India, 13 thousand and four hundred in Italy, 12 thousand and six hundred in Great Britain, 12 thousand and four hundred in Australia, eight thousand and nine hundred in Belgium. In Indonesia, 7,600 Afghan refugees received asylum. According to UNHCR, 2.6 million Afghan refugees are legally registered worldwide, of which 2.2 million Afghans are registered only in Pakistan and Iran (the number of illegal refugees is also in the millions), while 3.5 million people are IDPs in Afghanistan. . The NATO bloc indicated a small number of its facilitators, Afghans, to resettle in their countries under a strict policy, but this promise could not be fully implemented. Britain had indicated it would accept about 20,000 Afghan refugees, but initially adopted a policy to resettle only 5,000 Afghan refugees and refused to say whether it would accept the remaining 15,000. Apart from this, Germany also expressed its willingness to accept Afghan refugees. This number was said to be a maximum of 10 thousand but it was not fully implemented either. About 1500 Afghan refugees have entered Uzbekistan and live in tents after the Afghan Taliban took over Kabul. The Afghan Taliban are not advocating the evacuation of skilled and educated citizens but because of their policies, the skilled and educated are protected.

The writer is a Lahore-based journalist.