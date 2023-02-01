PM stresses global response on Pakistan’s climate vulnerability

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed that Pakistan, being one of the country’s most vulnerable to climate change, needed a global response to build resilience. The prime minister stated this in a meeting with Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), who is on an official visit to Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the work being done by UNEP and called for enhanced efforts to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and ecosystem degradation, more effectively. He regarded climate change as one of the defining issues of present times.

The Executive Director briefed the prime minister on the initiatives being taken by UNEP in Pakistan.

The prime minister also encouraged UNEP, as part of the UN system, to contribute to and support Pakistan’s efforts to build back better and greener, after the devastating floods in the country. Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif said the government would provide opportunities to the people of Balochistan at par with other provinces. Talking to Acting Governor of Balochistan Jan Muhammad Jamali and Senator Sana Jamali, the prime minister said the development of Balochistan was the top priority of the government.

The meeting discussed the political situation and the ongoing development projects in Balochistan.

Jan Jamali and Senator Sana apprised prime minister of the pace of development in the province and appreciated him for taking steps to improve operations at Gwadar port.