FIA books CDA top officials for corruption worth millions

Another big corruption scandal has come to light in the Capital Development Authority wherein the FIA has registered a case against DMA former director Shakeel Arshad and his associates for the corruption of millions of rupees in the metro bus project.

After assuming office by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the metro bus route was ordered to be made operational up to the new airport in Islamabad. “A complaint dated 30.12.2022 was filed by Irfan Nawaz, Administrator, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), to Director FIA Islamabad Zone stating that a file titled ‘Decoration/Indoor Venue Arrangement on Opening of Green Line, Blue Line and Orange Line Metro Bus Route’ was initiated on 02-07-2022 by Awais, Admin Officer, DMA, MCI, and was forwarded by Liaqat, Assistant Director (A&C), Muhammad Asif, deputy director, and Shakeel Arshad, Director Municipal Administration, MCI, for seeking approval,” according to the FIR, available with Daily Times.

“The approval was granted and file was returned to Director DMA after which the same file was forwarded to Deputy Financial Advisor-I CDA by Muhammad Asif and Shakeel Arshad through Capt. () Sycd Ali Asghar, Chief Officer, for allocation of Rs 19,920,333. The allocation of amount was approved by the Finance Wing, CDA, on 14-09-2022,” the FIR stated. “Astonishingly, another file of the same title was initiated by managing the photocopy of initial file and forwarded to Finance Wing by Muhammad Asif and Shakeel Arshad on the same date for allocation of Rs 9,855,780. This file was manipulated by using the photocopied approval from another file,” the FIR continued.

“Both allocations of funds i.e. Rs. 19,920,333 and Rs. 9,855,780 were made. Accordingly, both the bills were pre-audited and passed by the Account Officer, DMA and payments were released to the contractor by the Director Municipal Administration,” the FIR stated. “It is pointed out that bills forwarded to Audit Section are prepared by Irfan Khan, DDO, DMA, and the above-mentioned manipulation was not checked and double payment was released to the contractor,” the FIR stated. “It is requested to investigate and take cognizance of the matter against the said officers as the government exchequers was misused by using photocopy of the administrative approval,” the FIR added.

“An enquiry No. 02/2023 dated 07.01.2023 was initiated at FIA ACC Islamabad and consequent upon said enquiry, it was found that after seeking principal approval from Administrator MCI for a completed work on an initial original/genuine file, allocation of budget and Expenditure Sanction (E.S.) of Rs. 19,920,333/- was processed on 09.09.2022. Another file of the same title was initiated by using the photocopy of first page of initial genuine file whereas page 2 was prepared again through manipulations of work done and payments details by Muhammad Asif and Shakeel Arshad on the same date for another allocation of Rs 19,855,780. Afterwards, payments for the ingenuine file containing photocopied principal approval amounting Rs. 9,855,780 was issued to M/S The Service Factory by CDA authorities in addition to payment of Rs, 19,920,333. Hence, prima facie, offences of misuse of authority and criminal misconduct was committed by Shakeel Arshad and Muhammad Asif through manipulation of official record,” the FIR stated.

“Hence, instant case is registered u/s 409, 420,468, 471 and 109 PPC and 5(2) PCA 1947 against Shakeel Arshad, Muhammad Asif and Atif Ullah, owner of M/S The Sprvice Factory (Pvt.) Ltd being beneficiary,” the FIR stated.