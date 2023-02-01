Job expo at NUTECH held

A Job Expo activity regarding placement of skill students in the industry for their internship was held at Job Placement Cell, NUTECH Skills Development Department (NSDD). A total of 22 companies interviewed the students for internships. During Job Expo, Rector NUTECH Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz (R), Pro-Rector Maj Gen Khalid Javed and DG Skills Maj Gen Raza, visited and interacted with the company’s representatives. As NUTECH’s motto is “University for Industry”, the Job Expo aims to fill the gap between industry and academia by providing opportunities for students to interact with the Industry. The event provided an opportunity for NSDD students to interact with actual industry partners and be aware of the corporate sector requirements. The students prepared their CVs and forwarded them to potential employers. Job Expo is held bi-annually at NSDD and the result has been encouraging with the majority of the students being employed after completing 6 months of courses at NSDD.