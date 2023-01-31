Javed Akhtar says he was extremely worried about Farhan Akhtar

The success and growth of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has surprised his father and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, who in his new book Talking Life admits he was “extremely worried” about his son.

He revealed that daughter Zoya Akhtar was always a strong kid since childhood so he was less worried about her but it was not the same with Farhan. But Javed feels happy now as his son has totally surprised him while growing up.

“Farhan has really surprised me. Because I was extremely worried about him. I was not worried about Zoya. Right from her childhood, Zoya was strong and precocious. Even when she was six or seven, she argued logically. On the other hand, Farhan was very quiet and shy… He was not a kid who argued and fought. In fact, he was intimidated by Zoya.”

He further went on to say: “I did not know that even in his childhood, he had another persona when he was among his peer group. I came to know much later about different aspects of his personality.”

Farhan Akhtar made his acting debut with film Rock On 2008. Before that, he made his directorial debut with a hit film Dil Chahta Hai 20021. Later on, Farhan managed to pull off some outstanding films namely; Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and many more. He is all set to make his comeback as a director with film Jee Le Zaraa, reports HindustanTimes.

Akhtar now feels extremely happy seeing his two children who are now such great director/producer/actors.