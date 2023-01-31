Registration process of transgenders in Benazir Kafalat commences

The registration of the transgender population in the Benazir Kafalat program being executed under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has been started across the country.

The decision of including the transgender community in the Benazir Kafalat program has been taken for the first time in the history in view of the social and economic hardships faced by the transgender community.

According to the National Socio-Economic Register (NSER) survey carried out by BISP, the total number of transgender persons is 53,800.

Despite the limited number, the community is denied of their basic rights and has been facing various challenges.

The transgender community is constrained to rely on begging as their main source of livelihood or they get associated with a profession that is scorned upon.

Bajo and Sumera, who are transgenders, said that some people close their doors when we come around in the streets and others push us away.

Talking to APP, they said that, “people ask why we do not work since we look healthy and fit. Who will give us jobs?”.

“They all make fun of us,” they said while thanking the BISP for including them in the Benazir Kafalat program.

Another transgender named Saba said that “I am thankful to the BISP that they thought of us and include us in Benazir Kafalat initiative. No one has ever thought about us. Thanks to BISP”.

Due to unacceptable behavior of the society, the transgender community is compelled to live a miserable life, below the poverty line. Collective efforts are needed at all levels to enable this community to live a dignified life.

The objective of BISP is to provide financial support to people living below the poverty line as around nine million families are being provided a stipend of Rs. 7000 every quarter.

The decision of including the transgender community in Benazir Kafalat program has been taken in view of the economic difficulties and the discrimination they face and in order to ensure that no vulnerable segment is left out of BISP.

According to the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri, this is for the first time that the government has decided to include the transgender community in the BISP therefore transgender community is requested to get their CNIC from NADRA and then register themselves at BISP tehsil office.

After successful registration, they will receive a message from 8171 after which an amount of Rs. 7000/-will be paid to them from POS agent or ATM machine.

In general, the families have to be below a certain threshold of PMT score as per the NSER survey for eligibility for Benazir Kafalat Program but keeping in view the economic conditions of the transgender community, this condition has been waived off.

According to the BISP, the transgenders who don’t have an identity card must go to NADRA office and obtain their CNIC that mentions that they are transgenders.

They have to take this CNIC and go to any office of BISP and get themselves assessed and apply for a financial help. They have to wait for an SMS from 8171 that will guide them as to where and how to receive the money. They must act on the messages that are sent through 8171.