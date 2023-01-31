Terrorist who martyred ISI officers killed in IBO

Law enforcement agencies have carried out an intelligence-based operation in Kurram Agency, tracking down and eliminating a terrorist wanted for the killing of a decorated senior intelligence officer and his comrade.

Terrorist Umar Niazi had martyred two Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officials-Director Naveed Sadiq Sial and Inspector Nasir Abbas-in a gun attack on January 3 at a roadside restaurant in Pirowal area of Khanewal.

A relatively unknown terrorist group calling itself Lashkar-e-Khorasan had immediately claimed responsibility, but the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) later claimed that the deadly attack was carried out by a “secret squad” of the TTP.

The terrorist, who earlier had tea with the two officials at the restaurant, was believed to be an “intelligence source” on the al Qaeda terrorist group and a suspected double agent. He had had escaped the scene following the gun attack.

But the country’s intelligence agencies utilised the latest counter-terrorism technology to track the wanted terrorist day and night, sources said, nabbing and eliminating him before his possible departure to Afghanistan.