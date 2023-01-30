Turkiye keen to boost trade ventures with Pakistan

Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council, Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said Turkiye wanted to launch joint ventures with Pakistan to further cement bilateral trade and economic ties.

Talking to a delegation of business community led by Faran Shahid, he said Turkey has offered a joint roadmap to give new direction to either sides for strengthening economic and commercial relations to generate employment and overcome growing financial problems.

He said there is a vast scope of exploring new avenues of mutual investment and enhancement of economic cooperation between the private sectors of two Muslim countries. He said Turkiye Embassy Commercial Counsellor to Pakistan Nurettin Demir told him that “A preferential trade agreement has been signed between Turkiye and Pakistan which he added is expected to be approved by the Turkish parliament next month which will also act as a catalyst for improving trade and economic relations between two countries”.

He said trade volume between both countries is very low which he hoped will jump to new heights through mutual cooperation. Mian Kashif Ashfaq called for concrete measures to bring the business community of both countries closer, business-to-business meetings, Joint trade exhibitions and full exploitation of bilateral trade potentials.

He said Pakistan could address the current economic issues by taking advantage of Turkiye’s experiences.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is a suitable trade route for Turkish investors to export goods to Central Asian states via Afghanistan.